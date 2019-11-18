Lori Jane Evans Nicholas, age 67, died peacefully surrounded by her family on November 16th, 2019 in Ogden, UT.
Lori was born November 17, 1951 in American Fork, UT to Bruce and Vivian Evans. She graduated from Prescott High School in Arizona then later attended Brigham Young University.
Lori married the love of her life, Richard, in the Mesa Arizona Temple on May 31st, 1972. Richard & Lori started their family in Promontory, UT & settled in Bothwell, UT. Lori was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints. She fulfilled many callings including a two-year service mission with her sweetheart from 2016-2018 in Salt Lake City, UT. Lori was a well-recognized professional fine artist. She specialized in American Western art. She has received numerous recognitions & honors for her artwork including being the first recipient of The National Day of The American Cowboy Award in 2006. Her greatest work of all was her family.
Lori is survived by her husband Richard W. Nicholas, her children Sheena (Max) Hansen, Amy (Justin) Cole, Cassie (Paul) Broadbent, Chelsea Harshbarger, Lacey (James) Munns, Carson Nicholas, 7 Granddaughters, 8 Grandsons, and 1 Great Grandson. As well as her siblings Brian, Kent, and Kathi. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and a son in-law.
Lori enjoyed spending time with her family, and was extraordinarily creative. She had an optimistic personality that she shared with all. She has touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life.
A viewing will be held at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E.- Tremonton) on Thursday, November 21st, 2019 from 6-8 PM. A funeral service will be held at the West Tremonton Stake Center (345 S 1000 w Tremonton, UT) on Friday, November 22nd, 2019 at 11:30 AM with a viewing prior to the service from 10-11 AM. Interment will be in the Bothwell Cemetery.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Bear River & Ogden Regional Medical staffs, ward members, family, and friends.
The family expresses their thanks and appreciation to Rudd Funeral Home for her final care. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.