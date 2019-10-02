Loriann Hales Stokes, age 50, of Fielding, Utah valiantly surrendered to a 19-year battle with cancer Sept 26, 2019. Loriann was born May 17, 1969 to Paul and Arlene (Marriott) Hales the second child and only girl. Loriann grew up in Tremonton, Utah and graduated from Bear River High in 1987. Loriann worked nights at the China Night while attending Stevens Henager College and graduated in 1989 with an associate degree in office/business and went to work for Allstate Insurance in Ogden. On May 19, 1990, she married Loren Stokes of Stone, Idaho, starting life together in Tremonton. After Allstate she worked a short time at Box Elder Credit Union, then to Vulcraft Brigham City in 1995. For the past 24 years she has enjoyed working for Vulcraft and we will be ever grateful for the compassion and understanding shown to Loriann and her family through those years.
Loriann loved being the sports team mom, attending and helping organize every sport her children participated in. She had a special heated coat so she could attend those events that were too cold, but would never miss. Loriann was the co-head of the delegation for the Box Elder County Golden Spikers Special Olympics and headed up the Torch Run for many years. She loved helping and being around their special spirits. She has been an avid supporter and fundraiser for Box Elder County Relay for Life and braved the all-night cancer walks.
She is survived by her husband Loren Stokes; daughters Kelsee Jo and Haylee Sue; and son Jake W.; her parents, Paul & Arlene Hales of Tremonton; brother Stephen (Monique) and sister-in-law Susan Hales; mother-in-law Myrna Call, ReNee (Tuisani Setema); Nick Stokes, Earl Stokes, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by son Wyatt Thomas, brother Scott Hales, Nephew Samuel Hales, grandparents Arthur & Zina Marriott of Garland, Stephen & Glenna Hales of Tremonton.
Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at noon at the Fielding Stake Center, 4375 W. 15600 N. Fielding, Utah. Viewings will be held on Monday evening, Sept. 30, 2019, at Rogers &Taylor Funeral Home, 111 N. 100 E. Tremonton, Utah from 6-8 p.m. and at the Fielding Stake Center prior to the funeral service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Interment in the Fielding Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to those special friends; Camille, DaLynn, Julie, Geneice and the “high school girls group” for taking Loriann to her weekly treatments, bringing in meals and meeting all her needs.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com