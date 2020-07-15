IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: There is an overabundance of rattlesnakes around town. Please be careful. Last year we had a couple of instances but already his year they are in town again.
Glen Jacobsen, who helps with the road department, was trimming with a weed eater around the North end of 8800 West when he heard the unmistakable sound of that rattle. He pulled back and saw for sure that it was a rattler. With his heavy-duty weed eater he swung, hit it before it could strike, then did a couple more times just to make sure. “It really made my blood and breath rush for a minute or two,” he said. He could hear more, but just finished quickly and left.
Portage, I have heard, had their own fireworks for the Fourth. There were a lot of private ones going off until way after midnight. Sgt. Ted Bennett of the Box Elder Sheriff’s Department announced in council meeting last week that there is only supposed to be fireworks for the 24th until 11 p.m. and only for a couple of nights. There is a real concern about starting fires.
Grant and I were not home on the Fourth. Along with Vera Rose, we went up to Malad to their fireworks demonstration. Wow, was there a lot of people up there. They lined the streets all the way around the fairgrounds and then even up the streets from there. We parked on the road that is on the east of the fairgrounds and I noticed that private fireworks were going all over town. Hopefully people were taking precautions in case of fire. They had a band hired and and they were playing at the high school. It was quite the celebration.
We happen to have a different car now and remembered that we have a sunroof. Grant opened it, and the really high, high ones we could see through the roof. There was a breeze blowing and even though we were parked bumper to bumper, it was a great celebration. The nicest guy came walking down the street with a little girl when it was over and stopped and told me he would help me back out into the traffic. He held up traffic until I had turned around and headed for the freeway. Interesting, as we looked up to where the freeway is as we back out, it was lined with cars that had pulled off to watch the fireworks.
A lot of families had visitors over the holiday. The Rod John family on the corner by the church came and had a family reunion. They are fixing up the place so their family can come and celebrate together. They are sprucing up the yard and added a new roof on the house. My adopted daughter, Amanda Sanchez and her family had her Uncle Chuy here from Kuna, Idaho. He came and stayed the whole weekend. That was fun for us all.
Blaine Wright and family had an exciting evening last week. Tami called me and said that three of their grandchildren went for a walk and they had not returned and Blaine could not find them. Grant and I jumped in the car, and by the time we got to their house the children were home. What a scare. Portage is little, but some not-so-good things happen in a small town, too. We all explained this to them! They had walked clear down 8800 West and got busy looking at an injured bird. Sounds like kid things, right?
Blaine took the older boys out to go fishing at the river. Our lane recently has been tarred and sealed on the county side. This means that there is a lot of loose gravel. He says he was sitting there and along comes a big semi tearing down the gravel and flips a good sized chunk of rock through his SUV's back window. He was a little perturbed, to say the least.
So here comes another vehicle with trailer and he decided to flag it down to see if he was part of the semi traffic. He said he was and they came to an agreement that they would fix his window. I think that is a good example of people taking responsibility for something that could have caused some real hard feelings. I love this town!