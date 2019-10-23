Don’t you love the feel of fall and the huge harvest moon and the tingle in the air? However, saw a joke that said “Saw a mosquito with a coat on — they haven’t given up yet!”
A double baby blessing was witnessed by Corinne First Ward Sunday as twins Aspen and Carter Brammer were blessed. They are the babies of Cassidy (Williamson) and Connor Brammer.
The Second Ward has the annual Ward Harvest Party — chili-soup cookoff on Friday, Oct. 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the church. Costumes are welcomed!
Unfortunately this reporter did not read the Century School calendar correctly. Hope you enjoyed the Fall Break last week that was announced for this week. Whoops.
For sure, the Trunk or Treat will take place Halloween night around the Corinne School.
Corinne City Council and mayor were visibly upset about the article in the Box Elder News Journal stating a property tax increase was on the way for the town, which would be used for safety issues. Such a move was not approved by the council at the last council meeting. Citizens were urged to attend city council meetings themselves to learn council decisions.
At the most recent council meeting, two students from the Promontory (charter) School gave a presentation on xeriscape vs. lawn for yard landscaping. Although a bit nervous, they did well and Mayor Brett Merkley thanked them for sharing their views.
Deputy Sheriff Braegger reported on the recent speed study conducted on two thoroughfares in the city. Although there were some speedsters detected, the majority of vehicles were traveling within reasonable speed limits. Approximately 900 vehicles were clocked on the road in the study. Any violations seen by citizens should be documented and turned into the sheriff’s department. “If you see it, report it” immediately, Braegger said. We would rather come and find it was nothing, than find out we could have helped and didn’t get the call, he remarked.
Continuing on the quest for a safer community, there will soon be a three-way stop where the newest road leads in and out of the subdivision on 2400 North near Pete Miller’s home. New housing construction has begun there necessitating the stop sign caution.
There will shortly be a change on the Corinne Cutoff, also. It will be dead-ended near Ron and Marie and Hansen’s home. Adequate warning will be in place. Again, the council hopes this will deter speeding in that particular area.