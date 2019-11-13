Michelle Stone and Julie Esplin learned to crochet as a skill passed down through their families, and now they’re making an enterprise out of it.
“I’ve been doing this for eight years,” Stone said while working on a new hat to add to more than a hundred already hanging on the walls of her booth. “I learned from my mom as a hobby, and it’s just kind of taken off from there.”
Stone and Esplin were among dozens of local artisans and craftspeople on hand last Friday and Saturday at the Garland Armory for the Bear River Valley Craft Fair, an annual gathering that provides a venue for people to show off and sell their homemade wares. Everything from jewelry to paintings to a variety of tasty treats was on display at last week’s fair.
Janet Sagez, a Garland painter whose acrylic paintings appear on the walls of doctors’ offices and other locations in the area, had dozens of her works on display at the fair.
Sagez has a passion for painting landscapes and barns, but also dabbles in more abstract works from time to time.
“I’ve been doing this just about my whole life,” she said.
As with most gatherings, food was a central theme at the fair. Tina Fulgham was on hand to show some of the wide range of items she has been experimenting with freeze drying since receiving a freeze drying machine as a gift from her husband last year.
Fulgham was giving out samples of freeze-dried delicacies ranging from ice cream and Skittles to cherry tomatoes and strawberries. Under her own brand, Tina’s Freeze Dried Treats, she has been taking her products to shows in the area and said people are always curious to try them.
“The flavor is more intense” with freeze-dried foods, Fulgham said. “When you take all the water out, all that’s left is the concentrated flavor.”
The Yoder family of Tremonton has been keeping bees and harvesting their honey for decades, and was on hand with a variety of homemade honey products including packaged squares of honeycomb; jams and jellies; and even an herbal tonic made from raw, organic vinegar and fruit juices.
“It’s good if you have a cough,” said Mary Beth Yoder, who was manning the family booth on Friday.
The fair featured vendors from outside the Bear River Valley as well, with people coming from Salt Lake City and beyond to share their products.
Jasmine Sorensen started her cookie business, Sweet Sugar, in Logan last year. She made the trip over the hill to help drum up some buzz for her new venture, and passersby were delighted to try samples of sugar cookies with flavors like caramel apple and good-old chocolate.
“I have a lot of different kinds,” Sorensen said.