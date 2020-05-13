Madson foundation food pantry

The Madson Foundation recently concluded a fundraiser on Facebook for the Tremonton Community Food Pantry. The foundation was excited to make a donation in Sherri Madson's name. Through generous donors, it was able to raise $950 for the pantry. This is especially important right now as the pantry struggles to keep its shelves stocked. The food pantry always held a soft spot in Sherri's heart.

The Madson Foundation (www.madsonfoundation.org) was formed in 2019 as a memorial for longtime Tremonton resident and Box Elder School District educator, Sherri Madson. She passed away last year after a year-long battle with cancer.

In addition to its involvement with the food pantry, the foundation will be awarding a $1,000 scholarship to a graduate of both Box Elder and Bear River high schools.

