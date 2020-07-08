Congrats to Allie Reeder of Box Elder High and Kamrin McNeill of Bear River High, the 2020 recipients of the Sherri Madson Foundation Scholarship. The foundation presented a check for $1,000 to each student to help with her schooling.
The scholarship is in memory of Sherri Madson, a 24-year educator in the Box Elder School District who passed away in 2019 of cancer. McNeill and Reeder are the third and fourth students to receive the scholarship.
If you have a senior in the class of 2021 at BRHS or BEHS, start thinking about applying for the scholarship next January. More information can be found at www.madsonfoundation.org