In 2012, on the last day of the Utah legislative general session, our legislature passed HB 172 "Vote By Mail Amendments." Chief Sponsor: Steve Eliason and Senate Sponsor: Curtis Bramble. Warning, these two are still in office along with many others who helped pass this liberty destroying bill.
On line 36 and 37 of this bill it states, "an election officer may administer an election entirely by absentee ballot." Notice it states "may" and not "shall." However, county clerks have fallen in line to administer an election entirely by absentee ballot. Thankfully, we have two polling locations left in our county to vote in person; the way an election should be conducted to insure the integrity of our elections.
The government propaganda that was used was that voting by mail increases voter participation and it costs less. Voting by mail increases voter fraud and it costs more. Brigham City's elections before going to VBM in 2019 was between $8,000 to $9,000. Now since changing to a vote by mail system, their elections now cost $38,000. Is this being good stewards of the people's money?
Please send an email to representatives Eliason and Bramble (cbramble@le.utah.gov and seliason@le.utah.gov) along with our representatives Joel Ferry (jferry@le.utah.gov) and Scott Sandall (ssandall@le.utah.gov) to let them know of your disapproval of this bill HB 172 passed in 2012 and that it needs to be repealed.
Governor DeSantis of Florida has removed the mass mailing of ballots. You may still vote by mail but you have to sign up for it and it requires ID; as it should be. All other states need to follow his lead. If you do not protect the integrity of our elections, what good is having elections?
DeAnna Hardy
Brigham City