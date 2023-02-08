big snowstorm

Massive piles of snow, like this one outside Ridley’s grocery store in Tremonton, can be seen in parking lots all around the Bear River Valley following one of the biggest snowstorms to hit the area in recent years.

 Leader/Jeff DeMoss

Last week’s major snowstorm wreaked havoc on commuters, forced local schools to revert to virtual learning for a day and open late the next, and had plowing crews around Box Elder County working overtime to keep roads clear — but also provided much-needed moisture, a blessing for local farmers and the overall water supply.

Following the storm that rolled in on the night of Saturday, Jan. 28, dropping as much as a foot of new snow in some areas, I-84 north of Tremonton was closed for several hours due to high winds that blew the snow into high drifts across local roadways. The Utah Highway Patrol reported more than 50 slideoffs and accidents in the dangerous conditions created by high winds and extremely cold temperatures that followed the storm.


