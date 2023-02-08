Massive piles of snow, like this one outside Ridley’s grocery store in Tremonton, can be seen in parking lots all around the Bear River Valley following one of the biggest snowstorms to hit the area in recent years.
Last week’s major snowstorm wreaked havoc on commuters, forced local schools to revert to virtual learning for a day and open late the next, and had plowing crews around Box Elder County working overtime to keep roads clear — but also provided much-needed moisture, a blessing for local farmers and the overall water supply.
Following the storm that rolled in on the night of Saturday, Jan. 28, dropping as much as a foot of new snow in some areas, I-84 north of Tremonton was closed for several hours due to high winds that blew the snow into high drifts across local roadways. The Utah Highway Patrol reported more than 50 slideoffs and accidents in the dangerous conditions created by high winds and extremely cold temperatures that followed the storm.
It also created headaches in Tremonton, where snowplow crews headed out early Sunday morning and came back later that afternoon to try to get streets cleared. Rocket Road, a common location for wind-blown drifts, was temporarily closed after some motorists got stuck there.
Plows were still out on the streets on Thursday, clearing snow and ice that had begun to melt as warmer temperatures moved in.
“We don’t have the kind of money or equipment that UDOT has,” Tremonton Public Works Director Paul Fulgham said. “People say we never come down their street, but it takes us four to five hours to plow the whole town, and by the time we get back to their street, it looks like we haven’t even been there, then with the drifts it makes it worse.”
He said the city prioritizes high-traffic roads and those leading to key institutions like the hospital and schools, then turns its attention to smaller residential streets.
One area of particular concern following storms of such magnitude comes from local fire departments. Departments in Tremonton and Garland posted messages on social media last week, imploring residents to help clear the snow from fire hydrants in their neighborhoods in case they are needed in response to an emergency.
“Please adopt a fire hydrant near your home,” the Garland Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page. “We understand that it’s bitter cold, but it can be life-changing if we can get fast access to a fire hydrant.”
The biggest problems came after the snow had finished falling.
Box Elder County Emergency Manager Mark Millett said the winds that followed, continuously blowing snow across roads all around the county, made it impossible for snowplows to keep up.
“It was absolutely nuts,” Millett said. “When that wind gets blowing, it’s all they can do just to keep a road open for 10 minutes.”
An even greater concern, he said, is the extreme cold and wind chills that came afterward.
“What makes me not sleep at night is a long spell of extreme cold and a long-term power outage,” he said. “There’s not a lot people can do about that.”
Fulgham said numerous residents had problems with water pipes freezing, with the city getting about two to three calls daily last week.
However, he said pipes at city facilities are mostly buried and well insulated, so there were no major problems with those. A city water main near North Park Elementary broke Thursday morning, but he said it was quickly fixed and not necessarily caused by the cold.
Temperatures started to warm by midweek, and power outages that occurred in Brigham City and some other locations were short-lived. Fulgham said there were no widespread or extended power outages in Tremonton.
With warming temperatures, he said there are concerns about flooding, but that depends on the weather.
“If it warms up slowly, so it slowly eats up the snow and it evaporates, we’ll be fine,” he said. “You just don’t want to have a fast melt and rain on top of it. That always causes trouble.”
He expects the underground water table to rise about two feet locally this spring, raising the possibility of flooding.
Millett said his office typically receives advance warnings from the National Weather Service when potentially dangerous events are approaching, and the county’s communication systems functioned they way they were designed, allowing them to get the word out to the school district and other county departments so they could prepare in advance, and no fatalities or even serious injuries were reported across the county as a result.
“It was intense, but we ended up handling it within our system,” he said. “We’ve got the communications, the network to try to flow the information, and that’s the biggest piece you want to do.”
SILVER LINING
While the storm caused considerable difficulty in the short term, it’s also precisely the kind of event that Box Elder County needs to help get out of the long-term drought that has gripped the region.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the entire county is currently in the “severe drought” category. While that may not sound good — and it isn’t — it’s notably better than the “extreme” and “exceptional” drought categories the county has been listed in for much of recent years.
Statewide snowpack, as well as the snowpack in Box Elder County, is currently around double for this time of year. So far, Utah has seen its wettest winter in almost 20 years.
“These snow totals are a welcome sight and have given a much-needed boost to our snowpack,” Candice Hasenyager, director of the Division of Water Resources, said. “Every basin in Utah is reporting over 150% of normal snowpack.”
Still, with nearly 100% of the state in some form of drought, it will take multiple years of above-average snow to refill Utah’s reservoirs, and Hasenyager said residents still need to be vigilant about water conservation as growth continues to put pressure on the state’s water supply.
“We have a long road ahead to recover from this prolonged drought,” Hasenyager said. “We must continue to use our water wisely to see the full benefits of the new snow.”
