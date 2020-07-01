Kris Udy finished her campaign for a place on the Box Elder County Commission. She feels she can fulfill a few more needs that she feels are important to our county. The election ended June 30. All ballots were either mail-in or drop off at assigned places.
Boyd Udy attended a reined cow horse show at Utah State University on Saturday. He says the show was a good one. He worked behind the scenes with the cows. There were only a few people in attendance besides the contestants. Boyd’s work with the cattle helped to keep him away from people. No lunch was offered for sale.
Boyd reports his Father’s Day was special. Through phone calls, he was able to be with all of his family. All his grandkids are doing well, too. “It was very satisfying,” he says.
Jeannette Poulsen is convalescing well after her surgery last week.
Orson Poulsen reports having purchased another, newer truck to pull his new house trailer. The older truck didn’t quite have the power to do the job. The new truck is a one-ton Dodge with a Cummins engine. “We’re happy,” Orson says. “It has all it needs for us.”
Saturday was a “huge event” for Jim and Starr Mitchell. Jim’s sister and brother-in-law’s son, Justin Brimhall, married his sweetheart Tiffany. Justin is the son of Kathy and Richard Brimhall. Kathy was raised for a good portion of her life here at Promontory. The wedding was at Heritage Gardens. Steven Mitchell was the best man. Gabi and Madi Mitchell were flower girls. Starr says “They did such a good job!” Little Madalynn said “I look like a princess in my dress.”
On Father’s Day, Jim and Starr barbecued hamburger patties and bratwursts. “It was quiet and very nice,” Starr says.
Laura Wheatley reports summer for her girls is a little boring due to the coronavirus. However, the solid, smooth ground cover is still exciting for the girls to ride on with their bikes and trikes. They also enjoy visiting with family.
Last week, Laura’s sister Joanne traded two of her children for two of Laura’s children to have sleepovers at their homes. All had fun.
Everly Wheatley has a new guitar. She is now doing her lessons in person with her teacher — a much better arrangement.
On Father’s Day, the Wheatley family went to Zane’s sister’s home and had a treat called “surf and turf” for dinner. The name comes from serving shrimp and beef cooked separately. Then the Wheatleys visited Laura’s father, Denis Hendricks, and gave him a book. While there, Zane and Laura looked at Denis’s deck project. It will be wonderful when it is finished. The visits to the Hendricks family were planned so that all family members came at different times to avoid too many people at once.
Monday, June 15, Winnie Richman arrived on time to her back doctor’s office in Salt Lake City. He only chided her about her heart, and said she needed that fixed first. So Winnie left his office at noon, went to her car, and called her cardiologist in Logan. They told her the doctor at Logan had a cancellation, which she could have if she could be there by 2:00. Winnie said she would be there. The doctor told her she needed an echocardiogram. Winnie got that scheduled for Wednesday, two days later.
Tuesday morning, Winnie was expecting a semi load of grass hay for her bulls’ winter feed. She called the farmer to stop the load due to the rain, or leave the trailer until dryer ground was available. The truck was already on its way, so Winnie waited for it to come. The driver agreed to leave the whole rig until Friday. He had another employee bring a pickup truck to take him home. “Thank you, Wade Norman,” Winnie says. “I’ll have it ready for you by then.”
Wednesday, Winnie went for her echocardiogram in Logan, then went to an open office at Olsen & Hoggan law offices, also in Logan, to meet with her tax preparer. The visit went well.
Friday morning, Winnie took the hay off the semi and put it on the driest ground she could see. The owner of the semi and trailer came and left with hardly any noise. Winnie is so grateful she didn’t have to unload onto wet ground. “Thank you again, Mr. Norman!”
Saturday evening, Winnie delivered Father’s Day presents to the fathers in her family. She also got an ice cream cone and hamburger at McDonald’s.
Sunday, with no expectation of visitors, Winnie just lay around and enjoyed a quiet day. She did have home church. As always, her herd of cats was ready for their gallon can of cat food for dinner.