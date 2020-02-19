Orson and Jeannette Poulsen had a relaxed week last week. Jeannette went to Marie Roche’s home for another crochet lesson and good conversation with Marie and other friends there.
Orson is making more frontier shirts. So far he has made nine to sell at a Mountain Man Rendezvous this coming summer. He uses about tow and a half yards of good cotton fabric per shirt. He chooses from plaids and solid colors. Sometimes he provides extra decoration on the yoke. He comments, “I don’t like this cold weather!”
Boyd Udy says his brother Jess has won the series championship in his cutter racing club. He also ran the fastest time of the day for the fifth time in a row.
Boyd has been pushing snow over to the Northrop Grumman plant site.
Boyd and Kris are eagerly awaiting a visit from son Tyrell and his family. Boyd also reports daughter Jessica and her daughter Kynzee are doing well.
Starr Mitchell reports granddaughter Gabrielle had a daddy/daughter dance at school recently. The theme was the 1950s. Gabi dressed up in her poodle skirt, bobby socks and sneakers. Steven wore a shirt and hat from that era. Both really enjoyed the event. Little sister Madalynn was upset not to go dancing with Daddy, too. She loves to dance whenever she hears and kind of music with a beat. Mom Ashley and Madi enjoyed some bonding time together. They reviewed letters and numbers, and Madi practiced writing her name in ups and downs and slants. She is doing good. She loves to point out letters in all kinds of settings.
Zane Wheatley took Everly and Georgia to their basketball game Saturday. They won again.
Also on Saturday, all the older girls wanted to fly kites. They all had fun. After flying kites, Zane took Everly, Georgia, Ruby and Kate to Fielding to do some visiting, then took them with him to do some errands in Tremonton. Laura decided to stay home with Nora and Kyra. Laura says the Bookmobile books have almost all been read by now.
Tuesday was a busy day for Winnie Richman. She received a gentleman from Bell-X 100 Inc., who installed a deadbolt on her back door. This was after early chores. She is grateful since she had been kept awake at night with nightmares of nefarious people coming in for various purposes.
Later on Tuesday, she received word that a semi-load of hay was headed her way. She told the person on the phone to tell the driver to go south of her place to turn around. The driver mistook her gate to the road to be open as far as it could be and turned too short to enter. He could not back up or go forward. Winnie called good neighbor Dan Keetch to come with his huge tractor to pull the semi back up the road from the gate. The load was too heavy. Dan used the loader spikes on the front of his tractor to unload half of the hay, then he was able to pull the truck back up on the road.
When the trucker brought the truck down to the field, Winnie began to unload what was left of the hay. Meanwhile, Dan and his huge tractor were bringing the hay from the road down Winnie’s hill three bales at a time and putting them in her stockyard. When he had hauled all the bales from the road, he began finishing the rest of the truck’s load. “Thank you, Dan,” Winnie says gratefully. “I don’t know what I would have done without your help!”
When thre truck was unloaded, Winnie asked the driver if he had time to unload a few bags of grain for her. He said “yes,” and did it. “People can be so kind,” Winnie says. “I was so grateful I didn’t have to call someone to help me unload. I can no longer lift and carry fifty-pound bags of grain.” Then she wated the State of the Union message on TV. It was quite a spectacle at the end.
Winnie was grateful, for once, that there wasn’t a Jazz game that night. She went to bed early. It seems mental strain is as tiring as physical strain.
Wednesday, the weather was so bad Winnie and Carolyn Carter didn’t go to art in Clearfield. Still, Winnie found a lot of little jobs to do.
Thursday, Winnie was supposed to take her car in to Fixed Automotive in Brigham City for repairs. She couldn’t get it out of the driveway due to the slickness of the short span before the road, and it was uphill. “My little Jetta is a goer, but it doesn’t have four-wheel drive,” Winnie says. So she climbed in her truck and went to town with her news and grocery list. She also stopped at the Farm Service Agency in Tremonton to do some business there. All went well.
Saturday was a great day of rest. Son Lyle and his great friend Tony Gonzales, and Tony’s son Talon and new daughter-in-law Jenica, came and fed the cows and helped with chores. Winnie’s oldest son Aaron and wife april came and helped Winnie with some other work, and stayed to chat and help her with her new puzzle. It is a 1,000-piece one and very confusing. A lot was accomplished.
Sunday, after early chores, Winnie was at church to attend choir practice prior to performing the song in sacrament. She was in the library and then hurried home for a nap, early chores and a five o’ clock Jazz game — which they won by one point in the last two seconds! Go, Jazz!