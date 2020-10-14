It’s finally fall and I’m so excited! I love this time of year because I love drinking hot chocolate, turning the fireplace on, and wearing oversized sweaters. I love watching the leaves fall from the trees, taking my kids to pick apples, and making (well, eating) pies. I love the crisp, cold air on my morning runs, I love watching scary movies at night, and I love knowing the holidays are right around the corner.
Unfortunately, this fall (well, the entire year of 2020) looks very different than past years because of COVID-19. Most trunk-or-treats are cancelled, many families aren’t getting together for holidays, and the world is in pure chaos. However, despite all of the bad news, there is still a lot of fun to look forward to this time of year.
My family is making a fun fall to-do list to make the most of the season, and some of the things include: visiting my kids’ favorite pumpkin patch (Ferry’s Pumpkin Patch in Corinne), checking out the first ever Tremonton City Pumpkin Walk, driving up to the annual Turkey Shoot in Mud Lake, Idaho, checking out Bear World before it closes for the season, watching a Halloween movie at Walker Cinemas, and of course, carving pumpkins and baking pumpkin bread.
Even though there aren’t many trunk-or-treat events to attend this year, I’m excited for some good, old fashioned, door-to-door trick-or-treating. I’m hoping to finally have trick-or-treaters come to my door because it’s been five years since that has happened. I’m also excited for my kids to experience actual trick-or-treating. In past years, most of the houses we’ve knocked on for trick-or-treating didn’t answer the door. I know many people are planning to leave their porch lights on this year since so many events are cancelled, so hopefully it will be a fun night for everyone.
I’m going to do everything I can to savor this fall season and check off things from our family list because before we know it, we’ll be shoveling the snow out of our driveways and looking for real estate in St. George … or maybe that’s just me.