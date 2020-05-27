A man was booked into jail on charges including domestic violence and assault on police after an incident in Elwood late Wednesday morning.
According to a press release from the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office, the county dispatch center received a call shortly after 11:20 a.m. Wednesday reporting a man with a gun and shots fired at 8000 North in Elwood. The caller, identified as a child in the press release, reported that the man was agitated with his girlfriend.
Police arriving on the scene encountered 43-year-old Jeramy Ford Head. After attempting to calm Head, deputies used a stun gun to subdue and take him into custody.
After being cleared through a local hospital, Head was booked into the Box Elder County Jail on a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges including domestic violence, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and assault on police.
The sheriff’s office stated in the press release that the woman and her children were unharmed in the incident.
Along with Box Elder County Sheriff deputies, Tremonton/Garland Police and Utah Highway Patrol responded to the incident.