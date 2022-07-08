A local man was arrested and booked into jail Wednesday night after assaulting a 13-year-old during a kickball tournament in Garland.
At about 9:38 p.m. Wednesday, Tremonton-Garland Police Department officers responded to the Garland City Park at 500 E. 100 North, where a kickball tournament marking the beginning of the Garland City Days annual summer celebration was happening.
According to a press release from the department, multiple witnesses said a man had grabbed a young player who was running toward home plate during a game, “put him in a headlock choking him, and taking him to the ground.”
The two continued to struggle on the ground until others at the event separated them. The suspect left the park before officers arrived but was later found at his home, where the officers interviewed him about the alleged confrontation.
“He expressed remorse and regret for what happened, and stated he was trying to protect his child who was playing the catcher position from being ran over by the 13-year-old,” the press release stated.
Garland resident Christopher Wiggins, 34, was arrested and booked into the Box Elder County Jail on a charge of 3rd-degree felony child abuse.
KUTV reported that the 13-year-old victim sustained cut marks on his neck, bruising and a large scrape on one of his arms during the incident.