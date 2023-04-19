The man accused of killing Dylan Rounds, a 19-year-old farmer from Idaho who went missing nearly a year ago in the remote Box Elder County desert, is scheduled to make his first court appearance next week on charges that he intentionally took the young man’s life and then hid his body.
James A. Brenner, 59, was charged on March 3 with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; and abuse or desecration of a human body, a third-degree felony. Brenner, who has been incarcerated in the Weber County Jail since July of last year on federal firearms charges, is scheduled to appear before Judge Brandon Maynard in First District Court in Brigham City on Monday, April 24.
Rounds, a 19-year-old from Rigby, Idaho, was reported missing by family members around the end of May last year after going to Utah. He has still not been found, but evidence since discovered during the search effort led to last month’s charges against Brenner.
According to court documents filed on July 6, 2022, Brenner was living about five miles from the Lucin farm near the Nevada border where Rounds was working when Rounds was last seen in late May, and is known to have had contact with Rounds around that time.
In the documents, prosecutors say Brenner was squatting in a trailer on property adjacent to the farm and removed several firearms from his trailer after being interviewed about Rounds’ disappearance. A man who was holding the firearms for Brenner turned them over to FBI investigators on June 20.
Brenner was formally named as a suspect in Rounds’ disappearance in early July last year, shortly after he was jailed on a federal charge for a repeat offense of possessing firearms as a convicted felon.
According to a probable cause statement filed along with the murder and desecration charges against Brenner on March 3 of this year, Box Elder County Sheriff’s deputies found a pair of boots belonging to Rounds, one of which was stained with his blood as well as DNA belonging to Brenner.
A major break in the case came when, according to the probable cause statement, location data from Rounds’ cellular phone records led investigators to a pond in Lucin, where a search turned up his phone. A digital forensic download of the phone produced a time-lapse video taken at the time of Rounds’ disappearance that prosecutors say strongly incriminates Brenner.
“The video showed Defendant with blood stains on his arms and shirt as he is cleaning a gun,” the statement reads. “The shirt which Defendant is wearing in the video was analyzed and the victim’s DNA was found on the shirt.”
During a subsequent interview, prosecutors say Brenner made several claims that corroborated the forensic evidence “in addition to making numerous demonstrably false statements.”
Prosecutors determined the new evidence was substantial enough to bring the charges against Brenner, even though Rounds’ body has yet to be found.
“Despite a thorough investigation and extensive search, the victim’s body was not recovered due to Defendant removing and concealing it,” the statement concludes.
In a motion filed on March 9 to hold Brenner without bail on the new charges, prosecutors detailed a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for violently attacking his then-wife in Maine in 1983, shooting a man in the leg in Maryland in 1986, and three felony firearms convictions from 1989 to 2012.
Brenner also has three other pending cases in Utah, including two separate cases of illegal firearms possession stemming from the investigation into Rounds’ disappearance and an unrelated aggravated assault case.
In seeking to keep Brenner in detention pending the murder trail, prosecutors wrote that he “shows a propensity for violence and illegal firearm possession … This troubling history, which dates back nearly forty years and includes numerous states, reveals a pattern of behavior that indicates he poses a threat to the community.”
They also wrote that given his age and the likelihood that he would spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted, Brenner would have “little to lose if he is released from custody” and should therefore be considered a flight risk. The fact that he is familiar with members of Rounds’ family presents “legitimate concerns for their well-being and safety if he were released because Defendant may retaliate or seek to silence them.”
If convicted, Brenner faces 25 years to life in prison for the murder charge, and up to five years on the desecration charge.
