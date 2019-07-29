A man died after being hit by a semi truck on I-15 in Tremonton last week in what authorities are calling a suicide.
At about 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, local police and fire agencies responded to the scene of an accident in the northbound lanes just south of where I-15 and I-84 split. Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Nick Street said a young male jumped in front of a semi truck and was killed instantly.
He said the driver of the semi wasn’t injured and apparently didn’t do anything wrong. The incident remains under investigation.
The northbound lanes were closed for about an hour and a half between mileposts 376 and 378 while responders were on the scene, and traffic was diverted through Tremonton. Motorists reported traffic that was backed up four miles or longer south of the Elwood exit until the freeway was reopened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
Street said the age of the deceased could be anywhere from the late teens up to 30 years old. He said the body was intact and “a loved one would be able to identify this person,” but no identification was found with the body.
“We’re hoping to identify him through missing persons claims or by relying on fingerprint records,” Street said.
Thursday’s incident was the second such occurrence in Box Elder County in the last six weeks. On June 14, a 22-year-old California man was killed when he walked in front of a semi on I-15 northbound near Willard Bay.
“In Utah, it’s sadly a common way that people are ending their lives,” Street said.