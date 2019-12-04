A Weber County man died recently after rolling a pickup truck down a steep mountain slope in the Willard Peak area.
According to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, just before noon on Nov. 23, dispatchers received a call of a vehicle rollover on Willard Peak Road between Perry Reservoir and Willard Basin. Responders found a 2005 Ford F250 pickup had slid off the road and rolled about 200 feet down the side of the mountain.
The lone occupant, 44-year-old Jess Cole Palmer of Pleasant View, was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.
Investigators say it appears that Palmer was attempting to turn around after encountering extremely slick road conditions, and the vehicle slid backwards off the side of the road and rolled down the steep mountainside.
Palmer’s body was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s office for further examination.