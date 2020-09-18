A man was taken to jail on assault charges last week following an incident at Willard Bay State Park.
According to a press release from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately noon on Sept. 14, emergency and law enforcement personnel responded to a call from a female in distress on the dike on the northwest side of Willard Bay. The woman told dispatchers that she had been assaulted.
Upon arrival, responders found the 59-year-old woman, who appeared to be suffering from blunt-force injuries and said that a man had choked her.
Based on information provided by the woman, responders found a suspect vehicle parked and unoccupied a short distance away. Further searching turned up a man lying unconscious away from the vehicle.
Responders administered NARCAN, a nasal spray used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose, which revived the man, who was identified as 51-year-old Douglas John Hulse of Willard.
Hulse and the injured woman were both taken to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation, after which Hulse was taken into custody and booked into the Box Elder County Jail on an aggravated assault charge.
Authorities said no further details were available, including the nature of the relationship between Hulse and the woman. An investigation remained active as of Sept. 15.