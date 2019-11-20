“I was born an American; I will live an American; I shall die an American.”
— Daniel Webster
Veterans Day was celebrated on Nov. 11. As I was researching information about war veterans serving from Portage, I was amazed to find how many in the history we have.
In the Spanish-American War we show Walter Scott Hall (picture) serving. This war lasted from April 21 to Aug. 13, 1898. It was an armed conflict between Spain and the United States. Hostilities began in the aftermath of the explosion of the USS Maine in Cuba. This led to U.S. intervention in the Cuban War of Independence.
In World War I we had 18 servicemen who served, 62 servicemen and one woman in World War II, and 15 in the Korean War.
War casualties were Lawrence Allen, Jessie Robert Anderson, Clayton Conley and Avor Hoskins. All of these brave men represented Portage Town.
Martin Lasa served in the Army in his home country of Spain. He came to the United States in 1954 and later became a U.S. citizen.
Thank you to all the brave men and women who keep us safe, in the past and today! God Bless America.