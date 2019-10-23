Keith and Beverly Johnson of Rigby, Idaho announce the marriage of their daughter, Marci to Brady Stuart, son of Earl and Mindy Stuart of Tremonton. The couple will be married on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in the Idaho Falls Temple. A reception will be held that evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rigby 7th Ward Church. A casual open house will be held at North Park Elementary School in Tremonton on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The bride is a 2017 graduate of Rigby High School and is majoring in nutrition, dietetics and food sciences at Utah State University.
The groom is a 2012 graduate of Bear River High School and will graduate from Utah State University with a degree in human movement science and a minor in music. He served in the California Santa Rosa Mission.