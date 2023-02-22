...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction laws
may be enacted. Heavy snow will impact the Wednesday morning
commute. Blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility on
I-84 from Tremonton to the Idaho border.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
Weather Alert
...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
4 PM MST TUESDAY FEBRUARY 21 TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 22...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of northern Utah and
southeast Idaho including the northern Wasatch Range, the Bear
River Range, and the foothills surrounding Cache and Bear Lake
Valleys.
* WHEN...In effect from 4 PM MST this afternoon to 6 AM MST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Very heavy snow, rain down low, and drifting from
sustained and gusty west winds will create widespread areas of
unstable snow. Both human triggered and natural avalanches are
likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30
degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Visitors make Mardi Gras-themed crafts at Tremonton’s first Mardi Gras celebration Saturday, Feb. 18 at Midland Square.
Before Sara and Scott Mohrman moved to Tremonton in the summer of 2021, they lived in the heart of New Orleans, a city known worldwide for its culture of music, food and celebration of life, especially the annual festival of Mardi Gras.
Since coming to town, Sara Mohrman has been working tirelessly to create a more vibrant downtown. Among other efforts, she organized the Tremonton Farmer’s Market, which was by all accounts a success in its first year last year.
The farmer’s market brought new life to Midland Square and the surrounding area from May to October, but Mohrman saw a void in the dreary winter months following Christmas.
Then it occurred to her: Why not bring Mardi Gras to Tremonton?
“We’re trying to bring more people downtown, to get people aware that we have all of these awesome businesses, but it’s like ‘what do you do in the winter?’” she said. “Once Christmas is over, there’s not much happening until Easter. Mardi Gras kind of fills in that time.”
Tapping into the experience of living in downtown New Orleans, Mohrman organized a Mardi Gras festival at Midland Square on Saturday, Feb. 18. The event featured stations where people could create their own Mardi Gras masks, beaded necklaces and other adornments of the festival. Children and families played games against a backdrop of blaring zydeco music, and a baking contest highlighted the famed “king cake” dessert that is traditionally served.
“When you’re talking about New Orleans, you can’t leave out the food,” she said. “I was there (in New Orleans) long enough that I felt I could do a decent job bringing it (Mardi Gras) to Utah, so we decided to give it a try.”
In keeping with the family values that Tremonton residents prize, Saturday’s party lacked the decadence of Bourbon Street. Residents and visitors bundled up against the cold to come downtown and get a taste of the festival that dates back to the founding of New Orleans in the early 1700s, but without the raucous parades and alcohol-fueled revelry.
“We wanted to make sure to have some fun activities for the kids, but also some education, learning what is and what isn’t Mardi Gras,” Mohrman said.
Mayor Lyle Holmgren was on hand for the festivities, his neck adorned with the traditional purple, green and gold bead necklaces.
“We’ve never done anything like this here before,” Holmgren said. “I think it’s kind of cool to learn something new.”
Saturday’s turnout was modest, but Mohrman said it’s a start in an effort to brighten the downtown area during a time of the year when people could use a little more light in their lives.
“Each year we’ll kind of build on it, do a little bit more, and have our own Utah Mardi Gras,” she said.
