12/12/1945 - 8/25/2022
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Marilyn Feldman, loving wife and mother of three children was called to her rest at the age of 76.
A resident of Bothwell and formerly of Garland for 44 years, Marilyn was born on December 12, 1945 in Salinas, California to Otto Franklin Schafer and Laverene Eleanor Zierk. She attended Hartnell College in Salinas. On October 2, 1965, she married Gary Feldman. In 1977, Marilyn and Gary moved to the Bear River Valley where they raised their three children Lisa, Nathan, and Jonathan. Together Marilyn and Gary managed a small business on Main Street in Tremonton including Montgomery Wards (7 years), Sears (7 years), and Feldman's (28 years). 42 Years on Main Street serving others.
Marilyn loved the Lord, and knew and loved the scriptures. She was a kind friend to all who knew her. The oldest of 3 girls, Marilyn helped to raise her sisters while her single mother worked the night shift as a nurse. Marilyn became a skilled seamstress, loved cooking, and playing the piano and organ. She loved not only the tune of the music but mainly the words of the church music. While she enjoyed gardening and flowers, her greatest joy was always raising her three children with much love and with high expectation. Always leading by example, Marilyn succeeded as Lisa, Nathan and Jonathan are just like her. Our children's lives have been blessed by their mother's love for the Lord and her constant practice of hard work, honesty and kindness.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her father Otto Schafer and mother LaVerne Schafer. She is survived by her husband Gary Feldman, sisters Margie Pavka and Debbie Schafer, and children Lisa, Nathan, and Jonathan. Thirteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A viewing for the public will be held on Thursday, September 1, 6-8 pm at Roger's and Taylor Mortuary. Viewing in Bothwell chapel on Friday, starting at 9:30 am to 10:30 am with funeral services to begin at 11:00 am. The interment will be in Bothwell Valley View Cemetery. The family requests those wishing to express sympathy to please share memories of Marilyn by sending a card to Gary Feldman, Box 104, Tremonton, Utah 84337. Online condolences and a livestream of the service can be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
