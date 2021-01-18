Marlene Ann Rudd Pingel, 87, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2021, at her home in Garland, Utah, surrounded by her family.
Marlene was born on September 6, 1933 in Plymouth, Utah. She was the youngest of 8 children born to William Jasper Rudd and Ethel Vilate Nish Rudd.
On July 21, 1951 she married her eternal sweetheart in the yard of her family home in Plymouth, Utah. They were later sealed for time and all eternity on November 21, 1951 in the Logan LDS Temple. They were the parents of 6 children: sons David Ray (Sandra) Pingel, Richard Dean (Paula) Pingel, and William Edward (Stephanie) Pingel; and daughters Teresa Ann (Thomas) Moore, Debora Kaye Pingel, and Jacqie Lynne (David) Johnson.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, January 16, 2021. A video recording of the service is available at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.