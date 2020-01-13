Mary Ethel Roberts Summers
Mary Ethel Roberts Summers of Collinston, Utah passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on January 13, 2020 at the age of 90.
She was born in Blue Creek, Utah on October 22, 1929 to James Henry and Mary Kate Roberts. She had a wonderful childhood with her brothers and happy memories of her farm life there.
She moved to Elwood and was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the age of 16. She graduated from Bear River High School in 1947. She married E. Odell Summers 71 years ago in the Salt Lake Temple on September 3, 1948. They were blessed with 3 sons and 3 daughters: Jim (Debbie), Mary (Lee) Monroe, Trudy (David) Thompson, Kelly, Todd (Nanci), Lisa (Brad) Burbank, and 106 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
In reflection on her most recent birthday she said, “Ninety happy years are the reward of being part of a united family with lots of love, prayers, frosted cakes, tributes, church callings, vocations, and lots of hard work.”
Her days were filled with service to her family, neighbors, and friends. You could count on mom to make sure you were wearing your coat, eating well, and were always told “I Love You.” She was the first to check on you, pray for you and was always willing to do more for others than herself. She was the master example of compassionate service even before it was a calling.
When times were tough instead of making do, she made more. She transformed the old and obsolete into modern and fashionable. Her fingers were magical as she created baby dresses, transformed sugar into wedding cakes, and ALWAYS found a treat for her grandkids. In her later years, she shared her love, encouragement, and powerful testimony over the phone. You could feel her arms around you hugging you despite the distance. Even in her passing, she was worrisome about everybody else more than herself. She will be greatly missed.
Ethel was preceded in death by a grandchild, a great-grandchild, her parents, and a brother (LeRoy), and is survived by her brother Carl (Luanna) Roberts and sister-in-law Eileen Roberts.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Beaver Ward LDS church building. Friends and family may visit at a viewing held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 N. 100 E. Tremonton, and Saturday morning from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Beaver Ward Church.
Interment at the Deweyville Cemetery.
