Mary Jean (Little) Perry, age 84, was born March 20, 1936 in Tremonton, Utah, and died July 4, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas.
Mary Jean was the second of five children and the only daughter of Vivian “Pete” Little and Rhoda Anderson Little. She graduated from Bear River High School in 1954. She worked for many years as a store manager and bookkeeper for Decorator and Craft Corporation. She was active in American Business Women’s Association and Toastmistresses, a volunteer for many years at Botanica, and a longtime member of Woodland United Methodist Church, having served as the United Methodist Women’s President.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Phillip Howard and DiAnn Little; brother, James A. Little; nephews, Bryan Little and Jim Little; and husbands James Robert Wiscombe and Lyle Lloyd “Buck” Perry. She is survived by daughter, Michelle Scheu; grandchildren, Emily Davis and Aaron Davis; brothers, Vernon Little (Janet) and Stacy Little (Julie); sister-in-law, Ellen Huggins; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends; and her little buddy, Sunshine.
Visitation with family present will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel. Memorials can be sent to Woodland United Methodist Church, 1100 W. 15th St. N., Wichita, KS 67203, or Botanica, 701 N. Amidon Ave., Wichita, KS 67203.