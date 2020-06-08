Mary Munns Gardner, a longtime resident of Bear River City, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 in Brigham City and was welcomed home by her husband, parents and siblings.
Mary was born October 25, 1934 in Elwood, Utah to Archie Austin and Charlotte Ann Abel Munns. She was the 11th of 12 children.
She graduated from Bear River High School and shortly after married her high school sweetheart, Frank Gardner on June 19, 1953 in the Logan LDS Temple. They were blessed with six children, one daughter and five sons. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in the Relief Society, Mutual and Primary. Frank and Mary served a CES Mission to Birmingham, Alabama and served in the Ogden Temple for several years. Many winters were spent in Quartzite, Arizona in their later years. Mary enjoyed all kinds of handiwork, winning numerous ribbons at the County Fair. Her favorite was piecing quilts.
She is survived by her children: Stephanie (Clyde) Fowler, Sandy, Utah; Jeff (Lainey) Gardner, Bear River City; Mike (Trina) Bear River City; Brad (Tracy) Tremonton; Ryan (K’Lynne) Honeyville; Shawn (Colleen) Bear River City; Brother Paul (Jane) Munns, Elwood; 23 grandchildren and 58 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank, parents, and 10 siblings: Ruth Bingham, Reed Munns, Farrell Munns, Orlin Munns, Rohl Munns, Lyle Munns, Edna Grandy, Shelley Munns, Austin Munns, and Charlotte Parkinson.
There was a private family viewing and service after which interment was in the Bear River City Cemetery.
The family wishes to express appreciation to the staff at Maple Springs, whom we have adopted as family, and Integrity Hospice. They treated our mother with love, dignity and respect these last 15 months.
We love you Mom. YOU ARE THE BEST!!