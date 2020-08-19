With the new school year scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 31, anyone entering school properties will be required to wear a mask, stated Superintendent Steven Carlsen at last week’s Box Elder School District Board of Education meeting — no debate, no variance.
In certain circumstances, if one can maintain a 6-foot “bubble” around oneself, the mask can be lowered.
Masks will be worn on the bus and there will be assigned seating. Students will have assigned seats in the classroom while maintaining the physical distance of 6 feet. Teachers may use clear shields as their masks in the classroom so students can see facial expressions while hearing directions.
All safety precautions mandated by state and local health departments will be in play to ensure as far as possible the health of students, teachers, aides, volunteers, and workers in the district.
And so the new school year will begin in less than two weeks. Assistant Superintendent Keith Mecham encouraged all to “Hang in there — we can do it if we follow protocol.” The state health department has dictated if there are three positive tests for COVID-19 in a classroom, the whole class will be quarantined for 14 days; if there are 15 positive tests or 10 percent testing positive in the school, the school will be quarantined for 14 days. Teaching will continue online during this time.
As of Aug. 12, Keri Greener, assistant superintendent of elementary schools, reported that nearly 1,300 students had opted for online school. Parents need to understand this is a solid commitment for one trimester, Greener said. There will be two online teachers during the day for kindergarten through fifth grades.
Online learning will take some serious dedication. Dual immersion classes will be online also, resulting in “target-practice” learning, which may result in some loss of progress.
Business Administrator Rod Cook reported on the new budget for the year, cautioning that the state may dictate more cuts in funding in an upcoming legislative session. There are also new expenses for COVID-19 supplies this year. Construction on the new community high school is progressing and will be ready for students in October, he said.
Bear River High School was awarded the 2020 School Sportsmanship Award for sportsmanship on and off the playing field. Athletic Director Van Park was commended for his program.
The next school board meeting will be Sept. 9, 2020 at the Independent Life Skills Center in Brigham City.