July 28, 1932 - March 31, 2020
Max Corbett Michaelis passed away from complications of Parkinson’s Disease in Layton, Utah on March 31, 2020.
Max was born in Smithfield, Utah on July 28, 1932, to Arthur Ralph and Leatha (Corbett) Michaelis. He was raised in Garland, Utah. He graduated from Bear River High School and Brigham Young University. He married Carol Tingey on August 27, 1953, in the Logan Temple. They later divorced. He then married Mary (Christopherson) Walton on February 5, 1976, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they built StyleCraft Picture Frames and Wall Décor and worked together for 25 years.
After selling the company, they had the privilege of serving two missions together and serving in the Jordan River Temple for many years. Max had a great love for the Gospel of Jesus Christ and devoted his life to serving in many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was often heard to proclaim, “It’s a beautiful day and the Gospel is true!”
He enjoyed spending time with his family, sports, investing in the stock market, traveling, and good music.
Max is survived by his children: Richard Tingey (Carol) Michaelis, Blaine Max (Heidi) Michaelis, James Ralph Michaelis, Neil Alma (Cami) Michaelis, Patricia Michaelis (Brent) Boswell, Deborah Ann Walton (Keith) Quigley, David Conrad (Sarah) Walton, James Robert (Carla) Walton, and Mark Christian (Amanda) Michaelis; sister, Elaine Michaelis; brother, Arthur Lynn (Carolyn) Michaelis; 32 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary, and his parents.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Fairfield Village Assisted Living and Memory Care units and to the staff of Inspiration Hospice. Thank you for your loving care of Max and Mary during the past couple of years. You all became important members of their family during some of the most challenging chapters of their lives.
Services will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. by webcast at www.jenkins-soffe.com. Please click on Max’s obituary and then go to the Tribute Wall tab. The viewing will be held by invitation only. Interment will follow at the Provo City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.