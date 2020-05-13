May 15 a day to honor fallen police officers
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a bill into law proclaiming May 15 National Law Enforcement Memorial Day, and the week of May 15 National Law Enforcement Memorial Week.
The law requires all government and public buildings to fly the flag at half-staff on May 15. I would encourage everyone to fly their flags at half-staff in memory of the officers who have died while serving us and the families they left behind.
Since that time many presidents, most recently President Donald Trump in 2019, have cited these dates to memorialize law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.
I want to thank the officers and their families for the sacrifice they made.
Brent R. Craven
Deweyville