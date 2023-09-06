During the summer of my 15th year, Dad hired me to help on his farm.
I was very proud to have a job doing something I loved. I bucked bales of hay, helped with weeding his summer fallow in Blue Creek and Hansel Valley, hoed sugar beets, and irrigated crops.
Dad was that rare combination of normal and extraordinary. He was soft-spoken yet meticulous with his farming and record keeping. He would tell me, “I would much rather do a good job with a little than a poor job with a lot.” He hated speaking in front of a group of people but was a powerful defender of someone in need. He had great gentleness and great strength.
One day, I was asked to mow our lawn. After mowing, I recorded my hours. When it came time to be paid, I was surprised when Dad scratched out the hours spent mowing the lawn. He exclaimed, “Lyle, you can’t expect to be paid for everything, there are times when you do something just to make things better.”
As the years went by, I have reflected on that lesson Dad taught me: “There are times when you do something just to make things better.” Community service is one of those times.
On September 11th and 12th, residents of Tremonton are asked to participate in a National Day of Service where, among other opportunities to serve, we have an opportunity to support our local food pantry. Residents can bring donated food and hygiene items to the food pantry at 180 South Tremont Street from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Any donations are appreciated, but items currently needed are applesauce, jam/jelly, cooking oil, ketchup, dog food, fresh vegetables from your garden, nonperishables, hygiene items, diapers (size 4-7), and frozen meat (less than 1 year old).
Some families need only a few groceries to tie them over until the next paycheck, while others may not have employment or are unable to work, there are the elderly on fixed incomes, and families with young children in need of diapers and other hygiene items. Whatever the reason, the Tremonton Food Pantry is there to help. But it takes all of us as a community to help fight against food insecurity.
Tremonton’s food pantry is here to help so families never have to worry about going hungry again. Because of generous donations and volunteers, the local food pantry can continue to provide a sense of security for those who need it most.
Following is a list of other ways we can help make Tremonton and surrounding communities better places for all of us. Many thanks to Councilwoman Connie Archibald for working with the Just Serve committee to organize these activities.
• Paint bleachers at Garland Park — 500 E 100 North on Saturday September 9th from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
• Hansen Park Clean-up on Monday September 11th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. — lay sod and clean up dead wood.
• BRHS Natatorium and North Park Park on Saturday September 16th from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. which involves cleaning up garbage and weeds.
• North Park elementary yard work on Wednesday September 13th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (trim trees/basic yard work).
• First Aid Supplies drop off begins on September 1st to September 30th; leave supplies at Ron Jeppesen State Farm Insurance, Kent’s Grocery or Ridley’s.
• Sew jackets for the homeless at Garland Stake Center on October 21st from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Volunteering with any of these opportunities are times when we as a community have the chance to “do something just to make things better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.