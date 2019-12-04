Monday’s snowstorm couldn’t stop McKinley students from doing the turkey trot despite having to trot around in a winter wonderland. Students received shocking news when they arrived at the school: Grades 1-5 must WALK. It didn’t take long for organizers to announce that everyone could go as fast as they safely could run on the slippery ground.
The fresh snow didn’t slow students down, and those with the fastest times received prizes donated by local businesses including turkeys, pumpkin pies, and rolls and jam. The top three runners, boys and girls, received the prizes. The winners were announced at an assembly at the end of the day. First place winners include:
Kindergarten — Camila Vilcapoma and Mack Palmer
1st Grade — Harlem Ward and McKay Wyatt
2nd Grade — Lauren Thompson and Caleb Lindsey
3rd Grade — Maizie Williams and Nixon Canfield
4th Grade — Mylee Reese and Jayden Goss
5th Grade — Jace Gardner and Kaydri Rees
Every student that ran was a winner, though, as everyone got oranges and water and the end of the race. Watch out students — try not to slip or slide — whoa, I just slipped (Ow, that hurt).