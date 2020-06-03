Sunday, Orson and Jeannette Poulsen brought the sacrament to Winnie Richman around 10:30 a.m. After good conversation on uplifting topics, the couple drove up to Hansel Valley for the first time in quite a while. They enjoyed seeing the land and how green it is. They admired the cattle, mostly mother cows and their calves, but also some very nice bulls.
Orson says the quilting cottage is about ready to paint. He said there are a few more details to work on first.
He has planted a large area of Indian corn. This kind of corn has many different colors of kernels on one cob. Orson says “I hope it is edible!” He does plan to try some before it gets too dry and hard. The rest of the Poulsens’ garden is thriving. The peas are almost ready to produce flowers. The peas will be just for eating fresh out of the pods.
Boyd and Kris Udy observed Memorial Day by going to family gravesites. They had a great weekend visiting with family members.
He is getting a couple of his great horse Crocker’s older colts ready for using at the Fort Ranch Quarterhorse Sale on June 27. He is also getting his team of workhorses ready for the Box Elder County Fair. He is hoping daughter Jessica will drive them in one of the workhorse classes. He says all his family is well and doing good.
Jim and Starr Mitchell hosted Starr’s brother Patrick for dinner twice last week. Starr and Jim barbecued hamburgers and chicken marinated in Starr’s special sauce. Starr says she didn’t know how to cook when she and Jim were first married. In many conversations with her grandmother, she gradually learned how. She says she developed a great love for cooking and trying new recipes. Her grandmother told her to be adventuresome. If it didn’t turn out, try again, or try something else.
When asked about the Mitchells’ garden, Starr told this writer the peas have blossomed and will soon have pods with peas to eat or freeze. The broccoli has already produced one meal, and the tomatoes are coming on. There are also peppers on the plants.
Jim and Starr talk every day with their granddaughters, Gabi and Madi. They are looking forward to an early-summer visit of several days with them.
Winnie Richman had a very busy week spent mostly, it seemed, on the telephone. If she wasn’t trying to get doctors to see to her knee or back, she was doing what few chores there are left now. Then, there were calls to answer from information on her message inbox. Bedtime each night was very welcome.
Thursday, Winnie purchased flowers for family graves. These were delivered promptly. While she was trying to get them to stay in place, a very kind lady stopped by and offered Winnie three wire flower-pot holders that had legs to keep the flower containers fastened to the ground. Winnie finished turning down the foil around the pots so water could get to the soil in the pots. “I am so grateful to that kind lady,” Winnie says. During that night it rained hard enough that she didn’t worry about the gravesite decorations, and didn’t have to water her flowers at home. Yes!
Friday, daughter Heather asked her how her flowers were doing. Winnie told her the story of moving them to a safer location. They are so beautiful. That morning, Aaron called to make sure Winnie had gotten the exhaust pipe on her truck fixed. She told him she had an appointment that afternoon with Travis Hansen at Fixed Automotive to get it welded tight. “Thank you, Travis,” Winnie says gratefully.
Saturday, Aaron and April came out quietly and did chores and watering early to surprise Winnie. They sure did. They also brought two huge “Big Boy” tomato plants and put them in Winnie’s garden. While they were doing chores, Winnie came out and drove to the barn to do chores. As soon as the heifers and bull heard the car, they charged down to the fence to greet her. Winnie and April gathered grass and wild rye to feed them. These animals will eat out of your hand as long as you give them grass shoots. They don’t like the grasses with prickery heads. How they sort them out and discard them is interesting.
Also on Saturday, Winnie showed Aaron and April the puzzle piece she had made and painted and put in place. It was Aaron’s idea, and it was almost perfect!
Sunday, Orson and Jeannette Poulsen brought the sacrament to Winnie. They came about 10:30 and didn’t stay long enough. The conversation was very nice. When they left, Winnie went back to bed. She got up, read her book, ate dinner early, did chores, read and finished her book, and went to bed early. The rain had left puddles on the Richman barnyard driveway, so Winnie didn’t have to water her flowers up at the house. She reports having had a wonderful, quiet, restful day.