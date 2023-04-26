Merisa Kay Wardle Burn, our beloved wife, mom, grandma, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and friend passed away peacefully on April 23, 2023 after several months of courageously battling cancer. Meris was at home surrounded by family.
Merisa was born January 27, 1978 to Nedra Kay Arbon and Rodney James Wardle in Ogden, Utah. She was raised in the Curlew and Bear River Valleys attending Snowville and North Park Elementary, Bear River Middle School, and graduated from Bear River High School.
Merisa married Brandon Andreason and brought two wonderful children into the world. Brandon later passed and Meris married the love of her life, Ryan Scott Burn on September 7, 2002. This union brought one more son into the fold and their family was complete.
Meris found her niche in the workforce in the landscaping industry. One might say she could sell ice to an Eskimo, but stuck to plant material and hardscapes while working as an Outside sales rep for Site One and most recently Tree Source.
Meris found great joy travelling with her family, taking trips to Mexico, Las Vegas, Oregon and camping throughout the mountains in Utah. When she wasn’t travelling you could find her in her yard doing yardwork.
Merisa is survived by her loving husband, Ryan; children, Kaeman Wade Andreason (Sara), Kaslyn Kay Johnson (Damon), Kaeson Scott Burn; father, Rodney James Wardle; brothers, Jeromy James Wardle (Wendy), Bradley Richard Wardle (Jacolyn); grandma, Kay Arbon; Also, several Aunts, Uncles, cousins and of course her cherished grandbabies. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nedra Kay Arbon; grandpa, Lyle Arbon; nephew, Dylan James Wardle; niece, Brooklynn Mckenzie Wardle.
Although Meris faced a multitude of challenges throughout her life, she persevered with a grace and gratitude that was second to none. Her soft touch and gentle words will be sorely missed!
A heartfelt thanks goes out to Canyon home care and Hospice as well as the following for all of their gracious work and donations: Eclipse, Tuck, Action, Adair, and Lindsay Landscapes, Rupps Trucking, Chanshare, and Tree Source.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10 A.M. at the Tremonton 3rd Ward Church (9590 N 6800 W- Tremonton). Viewings will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 6-8 P.M. at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E-Tremonton) and prior to the service at the church from 8:30-9:30 A.M. Interment in the Valley View Bothwell Cemetery. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
