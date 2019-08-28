Ten years ago, Bear River Valley Hospital opened its doors to provide a much-needed health care facility in northern Box Elder County.
On Aug. 19, the Tremonton hospital welcomed the public to a free barbecue to mark the occasion, and the community turned out in droves on a sweltering summer evening. But before the celebration, hospital administrators and staff used the milestone to draw attention to a more somber issue that has become a critical health care need throughout the Bear River Valley and well beyond.
Chief Executive Brandon Vonk joined local suicide awareness and prevention advocates out in front to unveil a new electronic billboard whose primary purpose is not to inform passersby of upcoming events or advertise the facility’s newest services and practitioners. While it will do that from time to time, the main reason for the new sign is to provide inspiring messages about hope, help and healing.
Vonk said the inspiration for the sign, which is now displayed prominently near the hospital’s main entrance on 1000 West, came from the Hope Wall, a suicide prevention project that was started last year before he arrived to take the helm at the hospital.
“When I first started here, there were these sticky notes on this Hope Wall, and as I started to read these little notes, it was extremely touching to me,” he said. “These were members of our community that were giving uplifting words of encouragement to other community members who were facing depression and thoughts of suicide.”
The Hope Wall struck a chord with him because it reminded him of a time years ago when the same kinds of dark thoughts had entered his own mind.
“I remember vividly feeling this way and even started at one point to start to take steps in that direction,” he said. “Now normally one would be embarrassed to say that, but that’s the problem. We have to stop being embarrassed. We have to start being willing to share some of these thoughts because now, I look at my life many years later, and it’s a beautiful, beautiful thing.”
Carrie da Cruz, a leading figure in the local suicide awareness and prevention community, got involved in the cause after it impacted her life in the most personal way imaginable. Her husband took his own life a decade ago.
Da Cruz said awareness and prevention efforts are most effective when everyone in the community is involved, and the new billboard embodies that spirit of inclusiveness.
“I think there’s some in our community who say ‘people in my family, I don’t need to worry about them. We’re just not that kind of people,’” she said. “I had those very same thoughts before I lost my husband to suicide. It wasn’t until the day I lost him that I realized it can happen to anybody.”
She said the stigma and sense of shame around suicide that often keeps people from talking about is a major part of the problem, as is the myth that talking about might actually increase the chances of pushing someone over the edge.
“The more we dismiss those things, the more we don’t talk about those things, the more we drive that stigma,” she said.
Also involved in the effort is Kristi Jones, a community health advocate for Intermountain Healthcare who has worked throughout northern Utah and southern Idaho to increase access to behavioral health services for low-income residents, who are disproportionately affected by suicide.
Jones said Intermountain conducts a community health needs assessment every three years. In 2016, the assessment identified depression and suicide as a serious issue, which helped the organization make strides to address suicide prevention and mental health needs.
“We are just wrapping up our 2019 needs assessment, and guess what rose to the very top — mental well being,” she said. “It’s even more of an issue and concern now than it was three years ago.”
She said Intermountain’s behavioral health network now allows anyone who is uninsured and in a behavioral health crisis to have access to services. It also offers “gatekeeper” training to people to help them recognize the signs of someone who might be at risk, and teaches them effective ways of intervening.
“However we can support and strengthen you, we will do so,” Jones said.
Vonk said that while the billboard may advertise community events and various happenings at the hospital, its main purpose will remain suicide prevention and awareness.
“Now I’m not going to stand here and try to convince you that this electronic billboard is going to make a drastic improvement in our cities to reduce suicide,” he said. “But at the same time, I think we have to start somewhere. We have to start having the conversation, and I think this board allows us to do that.”