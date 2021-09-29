Century School is still looking for volunteers to help with reading groups. Please contact the school for complete details. October will be a month full of activities for students including Red Ribbon Week and Pumpkin Walk to mention a few. Looking forward to a good time.
The recent fundraising event during Peach Days for the Corinne Historical Methodist Church was a wonderful success. Thanks to all those who participated in the silent auction and those who purchased the great art work displayed there. Committee member Lisa Marble said future events will be just as fun, giving people the opportunity to help with the restoration of this historical building in Corinne. Chairwoman Karen Caldwell is working hard to continue efforts toward this end.
Mayor Brett Merkley sends a heartfelt “thank you” to all those who turned out for the service project day last Saturday. People went the extra mile and did things not assigned to them to the benefit of the city, he remarked, like pulling weeds in the playground sand pile. A lot of work was done on the road by the boat dock.
At the recent council meeting, Rod Cook, Box Elder School District Finance Director, asked the council to vacate the road that goes through the old Corinne School and alleyway nearby. This request has previously been asked for by a representative from Evans and Associates, which had the low bid for the Corinne School. Councilwoman Karen Caldwell objected to giving away land and not having a clear idea of what will happen to that land by developers. Councilwoman Irene Jensen agreed.
After much discussion involving the public, council voted three to two to vacate the road and alleyway on that parcel of land. Part of the discussion involved the use of the playground area behind the school, as some believe it will be used for the development of lots for several houses and there may or may not be enough room per city ordinance for such building. Mayor Merkley reminded those present that the vote did not include any development ideas. Any such plans will have to go through protocol, Planning and Zoning Commission inspection and clearance, and then to the council for a vote.
Cook also confirmed that a clear title to the school land is currently going through the process of the “quiet title” search in the courts and nothing can be changed until this is complete.
In other business, Melina Riser, mosquito abatement representative, encouraged those suffering from an extra dose of mosquitoes to call the abatement district office at (435) 723-3700 for extra spray. She reminded those present that West Nile virus has been confirmed in the area, and to take precautions while outside.
Two ordinances were discussed and voted upon. Ordinance 21-02, Vacate Portion of unopened 2300 North and Alleyway in Block 205, by the school; and Ordinance 21-03, Zoning Map Amendment changing Zone (DZ) to Residential (R1/R2), requiring any development there to follow planning and zoning ordinances.