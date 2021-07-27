Michael Austin Davis was born on December 4th, 2000 in Brigham City, UT and returned to his heavenly home on July 22nd, 2021 while serving his Father in Heaven and testifying of our Savior, Jesus Christ, in the Farmington, New Mexico Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Mike was a boy you couldn’t help but love. He had an infectious smile that could pry a grin out of you whether you wanted to smile or not. Mike was a tortured child, mostly by his six siblings, Zach, Brackan, Amanda, Joe, Hannah, and Maddi, and perhaps a bit by his parents, Kim and Bryan, too. Over the years, he won many “Size #9” awards all given to him by his father, Bryan, who happens to wear a size 9 boot!
Mike was an avid explorer. His passport stamps consisted of the haystack, the canal, the barn, and the Ferry’s feed lot and silo. Mike was also a “sanitation engineer” with the rest of the family since before they could go out to play, his dad required them to pick up trash along the roadside. Mike would undoubtedly tell you they had the cleanest road in West Corinne.
As Mike grew older, he found a love for sports and anything physical. He was always up for wrestling with his brothers no matter how many times he got pinned. He played baseball and had a fierce love for football, especially under the Friday night lights. He loved everything about the sport: the teamwork, his coaches, the wins, and he even loved the losses that pushed him to do better. He always brought “the juice.”
After high school, Mike was called to serve in the Farmington, New Mexico Mission in August of 2019. He quickly developed a love for the Navajo Nation. He loved the culture, the children, and especially the “shimas” (the grandmas) he met. The elders he served with became his “tokos” (his brothers) and as he immersed himself in the work, the Book of Mormon became his axe to penetrate the hearts of those he taught.
Mike was a man who knew how to work. He was taught to “work hard and do it right the first time!” Mike was always told, “Remember who you are and what you represent,” and he did just that. We are so proud of Mike and his amazing life. He touched the lives of more people in the short twenty years he lived than most people do in a lifetime! He was a man of God, family, service, joy, hard work, and dedication.
At a missionary conference just two days before his passing, Mike shared this scripture with his own spin on it. Mosiah 18, verse 30:
“And now it came to pass that all this was done in the New Mexico, Farmington Mission, yea, by the waters of the New Mexico, Farmington Mission, in the forest that was near the waters of the New Mexico, Farmington Mission; yea, the place of the New Mexico, Farmington Mission, the waters of the New Mexico, Farmington Mission, the forest of the New Mexico, Farmington Mission, how beautiful are they to the eyes of them who there came to the knowledge of their Redeemer; yea, and how blessed are they, for they shall sing to his praise forever.”
Michael Davis, the man with the contagious laugh, infectious smile, and the biggest heart — you will be forever loved, until we meet again!
The Navajo Translation: "Háálá nihiTaaʼ yáʼąąshdi hólóonii éí tʼáá íídą́ą́ʼ díí bee nihichʼįʼ anáhóótʼiʼígíí bił bééhózin. Ndi Diyin God bił hazʼáanii dóó biyáʼátʼéehii áłtsé bíká hádaahtʼį́, dóó díí tʼáá ałtso nihaa doolyééł." The English Translation: 3rd Nephi 13:32-33 "For your heavenly Father knoweth that ye have need of all these things. But seek ye first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you."
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City West Stake Center, 895 N 625 W.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 30th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Brigham City Stake Center.
Interment will be in the Corinne City Cemetery.
