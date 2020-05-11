Michael Eugene Thompson, 70, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Michael was born June 22, 1949 in Tilden, Nebraska a son of Merlin O’dean Thompson and Hope Lucile Beal Thompson.
Michael and his family moved from Nebraska to Oregon in his early teens. He graduated from Roseburg High School in 1967. After graduation, Michael enlisted in the Army. After being honorably discharged in 1971, he attended Eastern Oregon Community College and the University of Oregon. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology/Psychology.
Michael married Ann Marie Goodrich. Together they had three children: Laura Kim, Mikkel Jon, and Lee O’dean. They later divorced. Michael married his sweetheart Gloria Jean Peterson Frank on September 21, 2004 in Florence, Oregon. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great friend to all.
We would like to express our appreciation for the help and care that was provided to Michael during his last few weeks by the kind people at Integrity Home and Hospice Services, but especially to Becky (We salute you), Rachel and Alexis, who were right there with us for the last few days and hours. Thank you for your support.
Michael worked at Champion Plywood Mill and Bi-Mart. After obtaining his degree, he was a special education teacher in Northern California and Mapleton, Oregon. He taught his students to cook simple meals and life skills. His students loved him. Michael was the caretaker at an island estate on the Oregon coast from 1992 to 2002. During this time, he lived on the island and taught school. He commuted by boat to his car every school day.
Michael enjoyed singing, swimming, and automobile tinkering with Mark. He enjoyed playing sports like flag football and basketball. He loved going crabbing, mushroom picking and cooking. Michael went to every single hot spring in Oregon and some in Washington, Idaho and Montana. He loved Crystal Hot Springs and soaked weekly with Floyd, Curtis and Dave.
Surviving are his sweetheart, Gloria; his children: Laura Kim McElhaney, Mikkel Jon Thompson and Lee O’dean Thompson; stepchildren: Ron C. Frank, Shelley Harrington and Lee Coziar; brother, Mark Allen Thompson and sister, Mary Frances Widseth; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leslie O’dean Thompson.
No service at this time due to special health concerns.
