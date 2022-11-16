Mike and Susie Trush of Perry, UT are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary with their children and grandchildren at Maddox’s. The couple were married November 24, 1972. The happy couple (and high school sweethearts) are planning a trip in December to Las Vegas to see ZZ Top to celebrate.
Michael is the son of John and Doris Trush. He graduated from Box Elder High School and the University of Phoenix with two Bachelor’s degrees. He worked at NAD Hawthorne in Hawthorne, NV, he also worked for 35 years at Thiokol, and retired from Zions Bank after 9 years of employment in Computer Networking. Mike is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many callings. Mike is also a member of Golden Spike Amateur Radio Club, Perry CERTS, and Peach City Good Sam’s. Mike likes to golf, ride his motorcycle, and camp with Susie.
Susan Trush is the daughter of Ralph and Martha Williams. Susie graduated from Box Elder High School and attended LDS Business College and Utah State University. She has worked various jobs mostly for the Government. Susie retired from the IRS. She has been a Certified Hypnotherapist for 13 yrs. Although through the years the “job” of mom and grandma has been the most important to her. Susie is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and Mike served for 2 1/2 years as Branch Workers at Maple Springs.
Mike and Susie have lived in Hawthorne, NV, Brigham City, Tremonton (35 yrs.) and Perry.
Mike and Susie have 4 children: Zachary (deceased), Richard (Ali), Mindy Nielson, Shane (Nikki) and 5 granddaughters: Keelee, Kambree, Maddie, Cie and Kenzie. Plus a bonus son, Daniel (Natalie) Tustian with two bonus grandchildren: Logan and Kira.
