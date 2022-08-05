car suicide attempt

This car was found in a ravine off the side of Willard Peak Road after emergency responders found a woman lying in the road after intentionally driving the vehicle off the road late Wednesday, Aug. 3. Emergency responders had to use ropes to rappel down the steep ravine to access the car. The woman spent five days in the car before crawling back up to the road and is expected to recover after suffering internal injuries and dehydration.

 Courtesy Photo/Box Elder Sheriff's Office

A missing Brigham City woman who told authorities she had intentionally driven her car off the side of a rugged mountain road in Box Elder County spent five days in the vehicle before she was found alive after crawling out of a steep ravine and back onto the road.

According to a press release from the Box Elder Sheriff's Office, at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 a 64-year-old woman was found lying in the middle of Willard Peak Road, approximately one mile south of Mantua City limits, where she was suffering from internal injuries and dehydration. It was discovered that she had been reported missing to Brigham City Police on the morning of July 26.

