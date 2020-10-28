Last week Grant and I received a call from a 15-year-old saying that she and a couple of other girls were lost on a trail and didn’t know for sure where they were.
I was taken aback for a minute and asked what direction from our house they were, and then she remembered she had a direction finder on her phone and sent me the way to find them. We jumped in the car and off we went.
We shared the information with the family downstairs, and they also wanted to help and jumped in their cars. We were headed south down 8900 to connect with the canyon road. All of a sudden the car and truck with the family from downstairs inside pulled over at the church, and we were puzzled by the action. I will tell you later what happened.
Soon we were headed up the canyon road. Amanda was right behind us, and Clemente met us at 9200 South. We then saw lights up the road and as we got closer, here came three girls on the run. They told us that they had had four dogs with them but had only been able to catch one when they got lost.
The girls were out of breath and really glad to see us all come to get them. One girl and the dog decided to go with Clemente, and we all headed up the canyon. Grant and I did a circle around Don Harris’ place but saw no sign of any dogs, and the others headed up the canyon.
We all drove around for about two hours looking for lost dogs. Margaret Brown and her company were out on the street by their house and said yes, they had seen the dogs, which gave us some hope so we kept looking. NO LUCK. Eventually, with one girl in tears and another very sad, we took them home.
We kept encouraging them that the dogs would very likely come home before morning. I called one of the dads in the morning and, sure enough, all three came to their house about 1 a.m. What an adventurous night — gets your blood rushing for sure.
Oh, I found out the problem why the other cars had pulled off was that as we were backing out of our driveway, the truck had not seen where the dark car was and hit it broadside. Clemente was able to repair the dent and all turned out for the good. Who says people don’t jump in to help? In Portage, we do.
I think half of Portage was so thrilled that the sacrament meeting for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was broadcast last week on Zoom directly into our homes. Bishop John sent the members who were interested a link to access this broadcast.
I am lucky enough to have a husband who knows what he is doing when it comes to tech knowledge. We caught most of the sacrament meeting service, which they began with. We were able to listen to the speakers and a closing hymn, and then the broadcast was discontinued to have the sacrament service. It was great to receive this in our own home.
There are so many new families moving to town that I was thinking we should all meet them and welcome them. I am planning on introducing a new family each week. Some of these families, hopefully, will include: Trent and Dena VanTassel, Keri and Heidi Smith, Matthew and Mariah Huggins, Eli and Brittenie Wolf, Nick and Ashley Hohlios, Andrew and Chantal Naugle, and hopefully more as I meet them.
JOKE OF THE WEEK: The cardiologist’s diet: “If it tastes good, spit it out.”