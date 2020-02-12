A pair of hunters from Utah who had been missing in the backcountry of northeast Nevada for two days were found safe just west of the Utah-Nevada border last week.
A Box Elder County Search and Rescue team found 38-year-old Chad Strain and 44-year-old Lee Peters, of Weber County, in their stranded vehicle Monday, Feb. 3 after hearing them yelling and shooting a gun to draw attention about 13 miles southeast of Jackpot near Granite Creek Reservoir, according to Dale Ward, chief deputy for the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office.
The Elko County sheriff’s office says the two left early Saturday to hunt for rabbits. They packed only sandwiches for the trip and were not dressed for cold weather because it was relatively warm before a snowstorm moved in over the weekend.
They last were seen in Montello, Nevada, and cellphone pings indicated they were heading back to Utah at about 10 a.m. Saturday.
Searchers in Elko County and Box Elder County planned to send up a rescue plane on Tuesday, but a ground crew found the men Monday where their pickup bogged down in mud on a dirt road near Granite Creek Reservoir, about 10 miles west of the Box Elder County community of Etna.
The search and rescue team had to travel on ATVs due to a strong winter storm that moved into the area late Sunday.
The sheriff’s office says the men were cold but in good shape. They still had fuel and built a fire to stay warm and attract attention.