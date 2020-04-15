Jim and Starr Mitchell discovered that contrary to their hopes of saving part of their peach harvest, the frost did kill most of the peach blooms. The other trees, as mentioned before, sustained little or no damage.
The Mitchells have received 10 turkey poults (babies), which are doing good. They came in the mail. They are four days old now and are eager eaters. They will be raised to provide meat for the holidays.
The Mitchells are now the proud owners of four bottle calves they got from a gentleman in Corinne. As soon as possible, these Holstein babies will be taught to drink their milk from a bucket. It’s much easier. Along with their milk, they will receive a little grain and hay. These four babies are little boy calves.
Jim and Starr have talked with their granddaughters, Gabrielle and Madalynn. Gabi does schoolwork at home. While she is doing her schoolwork, Madi is allowed to watch her favorite TV programs or movies. This way, Gabi can work in peace and quiet. However, she is quick to mention her favorite programs are Superman and Scooby Doo. Gabi is reading lots of books, among which is “Fancy Nancy,” a chapter book.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen really enjoyed General Conference on TV over the weekend. Orson comments, “it was different, considering there was no audience and the choir’s music was entered from previously recorded conferences.”
Jeannette is working on another Levi quilt. She cuts enough equal-sized squares of Levi material to make the top of the quilt. Then, on to half of them, sews flower shapes from different patterns of fabric. As she puts the squares together, she alternates plain Levi fabric squares with the squares with flowers on them. She will finish with a warm fabric backing to the top. Then, she will tie the fabric backing to the front. She will finish with binding. The quilt will be a gift to some lucky person in the future.
Other than quilt making and watching conference, the Poulsens are staying sequestered at home.
Laura Wheatley and family are packing and getting ready to move now that their home has been sold. It is now spring break time for normal school. The Wheatley girls played on their four-wheeler and swing set. They also took advantage of some of the wind and flew their kites. They didn’t even have help from Zane. “They did a good job,” Laura says. The family will still be at Promontory for a little while longer.
Boyd Udy is “chafing at the bit,” as the saying goes. He is either housebound or ranch-bound for the next little while. When he is outside, he is harrowing more pasture ground and doing things around the ranch. He thinks he will be doing firebreaks soon. He also enjoyed General Conference. He says all his family are healthy.
Monday, Winnie Richman went to her doctor for consultation. All is well. She did some shopping afterward. She observed the 10-foot distancing regulation; so did everyone else. It was an interesting experience.
Tuesday, Winnie had two doctor appointments in two different towns. All went well until Winnie arrived at the second one, which had been cancelled without notice. She went home to do early chores.
Wednesday, Cody Ellis brought his horse to get one of Winnie’s bulls loaded into the horse trailer to get its yearly checkup at Bear River Animal Hospital in Tremonton. All went well. “Thank you, Cody,” Winnie says gratefully.
When Winnie arrived home with the bull, she noticed the other two bulls were lying down contentedly. She figured she could just position the trailer, open the gate to the corral, and let the bull out of the trailer and into the corral. Not so.
When she set about the process, she found two very wide-awake bulls, right there where she wanted to unload the one bull. She called Jim Mitchell for help. He came, and between the two of them, they got the three bulls together again. “Thank you, Jim,” Winnie says, again grateful for friends and neighbors.
Thursday and Friday, Winnie stayed busy, then Saturday and Sunday, she watched General Conference. All five sessions were wonderful and inspiring.
Aaron and April Richman came out after conference on Sunday to help Winnie with various ranch work. “Thank you, Aaron and April. I don’t know what I would do without you!”