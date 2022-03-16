I attended the most interesting political party meeting ever last week. It was on my computer via a ZOOM link with people unknown. And they were ZOOMing from Grouse Creek and Park Valley schools. And a couple from their homes. Amazing. Missed the cookies and punch from prior years, though.
Even though technology is wonderful, is this an improvement from personal involvement? Don’t understand how we are going to vote for chairman, etc. This arrangement goes right along with vote by mail. Didn’t know West Corinne was far enough out of the way to be involved with western schools politics. Love the people, question the reason and arrangement. Did not ever receive notification of the meeting; stumbled on it via a neighbor.
Spring would continue to bloom if it weren’t for the freezing wind. It discourages warmth and tulips.
Century Elementary School knows spring is coming as the annual “Getting to Know You Day” for new kindergarten students planning on attending next fall is scheduled for March 29 from 3:00-4:00 pm. Please bring birth certificate, immunization card and proof of residence.
Literacy Night with Humphrey will be held Friday, March 18 from 4-6 pm at the school. Family fun for everyone is scheduled with games and other activities.