When you hear the phrase “monsoon season,” most people think of rain and lots of it, but Utah meteorologists will tell you that’s not always the case when this annual summer weather pattern sets up in the region.
So far this summer, dry weather has prevailed in much of the state, and that’s bad news on the water-supply front with more than 80% of Utah experiencing what is classified as “severe” or “extreme” drought.
Here’s how Jon Meyer, a weather specialist at the Utah Climate Center at Utah State University, described the current outlook in an email to The Herald Journal:
“We’re still in the first half of the monsoon season, but so far, little precipitation has made its way up to northern Utah, and what we have seen fall has been fairly meaningless. The monsoon is a complicated weather machine that brings pulses of humid air into the desert southwest. It’s very transitory in nature and so far this year the monsoon machine has focused the humidity and precipitation farther east than what benefits Utah. I wouldn’t say we’re on pace for a monsoon failure like we had two years ago, but it hasn’t exactly been a banner start to the season.”
The 2020 monsoon failure Meyer refers to helped cement the current drought cycle for Utah after several back-and-forth years of wet and dry weather. Last year, monsoonal rains provided much-needed relief in the late summer and early fall, and that level of rainfall is what drought watchers are hoping for this year after below average winter snowpack and an early snowmelt.
The Salt Lake City area has received a couple of good soakings so far this month, but only a few sprinkles have resulted from recent cloudy days in and around Box Elder and Cache counties.
“If the monsoon is absent, those sunny skies, dry air and hot temperatures place an even greater evaporative demand on the surface,” Meyer said. “And so while we don’t really expect a good monsoon season to drastically improve a drought, it (when absent) absolutely has the power to quickly turbocharge a drought.”
According to a recent report by ABC4 chief meteorologist Alana Brophy, Utah’s monsoon season runs roughly between mid-June and the end of September and is marked by a switch in wind direction that brings wet weather from the gulfs of California and Mexico.
“The seasonal change occurs in upper-level winds from the polar westerlies to tropical easterlies and includes a switch from dry west winds high up in the atmosphere to moist winds from the east or southeast,” Brophy wrote. “The rain actually starts to the south of us over southern Mexico when heavy rainfall starts in May and June. Rain quickly spreads north along the western slopes of the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range and starts to move north.”
But as with all weather, nothing is assured, so there are many anxious eyes on the sky as the region’s drought persists and some of the hottest days of summer loom.
The first six months of 2022 were the third driest for Utah’s January-June period on record, USU’s Meyer said, and the summer has also been warmer than normal so far.
The U.S. Drought Monitor map, a federal weather-condition gauge last updated on July 21, classifies all but a small sliver of Utah near Flaming Gorge Reservoir in either the D2 (severe) or D3 (extreme) drought categories. Box Elder County is split, with the northern portion mostly in the severe category and the southern part in the extreme category.
Most of Cache County is currently rated D2, with the exception of a D3 swath across the northwestern corner encompassing Newton, Cornish and Lewiston. Nearly all of Franklin County, Idaho, is in the D3 zone.
Despite the grim drought assessments, Cache Valley Water District Manager Nathan Daugs said the local irrigation situation is much better than this time last year.
“Cache County as a whole is in a lot better shape,” Daugs said. “The reservoirs are fuller than they were at this point last year, most of the streams are flowing better than they were last year, so the irrigators are going to have a better year.”
Although the summer has been dry so far, heavy rainstorms in late April and early May helped make up for 30% below normal snowpack in the Bear River Basin, and Daugs credits local conservation efforts with helping to limit drought impacts in 2022.
“We still want people to conserve where they can and cut back on lawn watering as much as possible,” he said. “There’s more of that we can do in the communities as far as residents to reducing their usage.”
Dawgs pointed to the large lawn at the Logan Latter-day Saint Temple as a good example of reducing unnecessary watering. “That’s a lot of water on areas like that that aren’t really used other than for aesthetics,” he said.