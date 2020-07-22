This lifelong resident of the Garland and Tremonton community celebrated his 90th birthday on July 20, 2020. He grew up on Factory Street in Garland. Everything in those days centered around the Sugar Factory, including games of cops-and-robbers and hide-and-seek. He also played games such as marbles, football and “kick the can” at the Garland Park just across the street from his home. Baseball was his favorite sport. His entire career as an American history educator was spent teaching for 35 years at Bear River Junior High School.
Throughout his 90 years on Earth, he has experienced history in the making. He first served a mission to California, which began with five months of missionary work without purse or script. He then served in the U.S. Army for two years. During a year of school at BYU he met Margie Roberts, who had been his high school’s valedictorian. She was his tutor, his best friend, and then his sweetheart wife. They were married for 59 wonderful years. They raised eight children in the home Margie grew up in on the “Iowa String.” Life was good, but busy raising their children David, Clayton, Sherry, Mark, Tommy, Wesley, Blyth, and Taralee. This dedicated, outstanding person you have read about is Monte Ray Austin.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is very important to Monte, and he cherishes every opportunity to serve there. Monte and Margie served in many church callings. Their time spent as missionaries in the New York Rochester Mission, along with serving in the Logan and Brigham City temples, are treasured memories.
One of Monte’s best things in life is being visited by any of his children or 22 grandchildren. His favorite subject of conversation is family and — you guessed it — American history.
Happy Birthday! We love you!