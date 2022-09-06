Moving Moose Nevada

A Moose bull walks under trees in this undated photo in Northeastern Nevada. Moose are quietly populating the northeastern corner of Nevada. And they are doing it without the help of humans. It’s the first time a big game species has done so in Nevada without help from the Nevada Department of Wildlife, according to the agency.

 Nevada Dept. of Wildlife via AP

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate.

Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date back to the 1950s, but about a decade ago, observations began to climb in the northeast corner of the state.

