Collin Kartchner has dedicated himself to helping young people end their addictions to social media and gaming and last week, the activist brought his message to the Bear River Valley.
Appearing before a packed house at the Bear River High auditorium on Tuesday, Oct. 8, Kartchner shared some sobering statistics before explaining how families can reconnect with each other by putting their phones and other devices down from time to time.
Kartchner said social media and gaming are getting kids hooked by the millions because they are designed to produce dopamine in young, developing brains.
“Parents have to intervene,” he said. “We have to stop giving our kids free access to social media and smartphones. They’re not ready for it. Their minds can’t cope with the dopamine.”
While admitting it’s not realistic to take teens’ phones away and cut them off from social media altogether, he said it’s important to have a structure in place that limits screen time and exposure to the various social ills that proliferate on social media platforms.
He said a study two years ago in the United Kingdom found that having access to a smartphone all day long had the equivalent impact of a gram of cocaine per day on developing brains.
“We’re dumping on their brains copious amounts of dopamine, the most addictive substance known to man,” Kartchner said. “Kids are all gas and no brakes. Their brains aren’t wired to slow down.”
Excessive smartphone use is also leading to kids not getting enough sleep, which is why one of his main suggestions is for parents to prohibit the devices in kids’ bedrooms.
“One of the leading causes of anxiety and depression in young people, caused by devices, is lack of sleep,” he said. “Our kids aren’t sleeping. If the device is in their bedroom, get it out. That’s the best thing I could ever tell you.”
One of the best ways to counter the spread of social media and smartphone addiction, he said, is for parents to lead by example. That’s why he encourages families to enter into a “social media contract,” in which both parents and kids agree to adhere to a set of restrictions on screen time for everyone in the household.
“You can’t just tell them ‘you can’t do this,’” he said. “You have to come to the table. You sign it and they sign it, and you put it up on the fridge. This will disarm the constant contention of Us versus Them.”
Kartchner, who by his own admission is a “recovering social media addict,” began his crusade in 2017, when he started a parody Instagram account simply to make fun of social media and the culture of toxic perfectionism it has created. Instead of using his platform and large following to earn paid sponsor posts or ad dollars, he used his account to do good.
When Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, Collin used social media to crowd-funded over $125,000 for Hurricane victims which he and his wife Liz then personally delivered to many families in Texas. Soon after when Hurricane Maria hit, he helped a group raise $350,000 for people in Puerto Rico. He then raised over $30,000 for three Utah children fighting cancer and threw the largest social-media created Christmas party for the kids. In February 2018, he raised over $15,000 in less than 12 hours to put “You are Loved” and “You are Beautiful” billboards across Utah seen an estimated 1.18 million times.
In April 2018, he started a campaign with the hashtag #SavetheKids from social media and screen addiction’s negative affect on their mental and emotional health. His message has resonated with the masses, as he has since spoke to more than 300,000 youth and adults across the country with a speaking schedule now booked out as far as 18 months in advance. He was even invited to speak at TEDxSaltLakeCity in 2018, as well as for invitations to speak at companies like Nike and Adidas.
Kartchner is on a crusade to help educate parents on the damage social media and 24/7 access to peer culture will have on their child’s mental health. His goal is to help teens rise above social media comparison, negativity, cyber bullying, and the stress of being perfect. Every day, he said he gets hundreds of messages from teens sharing how social media is hurting their mental health, and how his message changed or even saved their lives.
One of his strategies for changing behaviors among youth and families in general is simply to give more hugs, which have been shown to produce a release of dopamine in the brain. He encouraged the audience in Garland to give eight hugs for eight seconds every day, and even had people in the crowd hug the person next to them during his presentation.
Parents, he said, have often become part of the problem by acting as what he calls “snowplow parents” — those who do everything for their kids instead of letting them learn on their own.
“We throw them in the back and say ‘we got this,’” Kartchner said. “You bring to school whatever the kid forgets. You do the laundry, clean their room, do the dishes, so they don’t have to. You never delay gratification. You micromanage teachers and grades, and you push them into things that are way beyond their skill level. If you want your kids to succeed, please let them fail. Let them figure it out.”
However, he says the lion’s share of the blame for social media and gaming addiction doesn’t rest with parents, but with the industry itself. It’s important for parents not to blame themselves entirely for their kids’ behavior, he said.
“You are raising half-brained monkeys,” he joked to the parents in the crowd. “The brain develops rear to front, and in your kids, it’s not even close to fully developed.”
Because their brains are still developing, limiting screen time is absolutely critical during childhood and teen years, he said.
One of the most important things he said parents can do is just listen to their children and reserve judgment. He said his household is a “no-trouble bubble,” where kids can ask anything without fear or shame.
“You have to create a space where your kids can talk because if you’re not teaching them, Kim Kardashian is, and you don’t want that,” he said.
Once kids get used to putting down there phones and engaging face-to-face with friends and family, they can get used to it remarkably fast, he said.
“We need more hugs and less time on screens, so we can connect in real life like we used to,” he said. “And if we can do that, we can be a family again.”
For more information on how to bring Collin to a school, company, community, or conference, visit www.SaveTheKids.us