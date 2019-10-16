More new people moving into Portage!
Jeff and Korie Freeze are living kiddy-corner from town hall. Korie said that they were thinking about downsizing in Snowville but had not really made any move to do so. They had never been in Portage, but thinking about it just seemed too far to travel to see kids, etc. One of their friends said he was thinking about trying to sell his home in Portage and wanted them to come out and check it out. We looked at the house and there was a basement and other stairs and decided it wasn’t for them.
As they drove around town, a few other houses piqued their interest. One in particular was a single level and had ground to have horses and shops to work in. They both talked about it and discussed it and finally decided that they LOVED the town and the house!
Korie works at Northrop Grumman (used to be Thiokol) as an administrative assistant. She has been there for over 25 years. (could be said 43, but time was taken off to have family). They have been married for 43 years. She found that the drive from Northrop Grumman to Portage was only a few minutes longer and the travel was in better weather.
Jeff and Korie have four children (that are adults now) — one in Montana, one in Florida, one in Roosevelt and one in Fielding. They have been blessed with 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. They also have three horses. Two were brought with them and one left behind in Snowville for the time being.
Korie and Jeff met in fourth grade in Brigham City. I think that must have been love at first sight! Never thinking that their children would ever attend Bear River High School, which was always one of Brigham City, Box Elder High School’s toughest rivals.
Jeff is a retired cowboy. He is now involved in making beautiful hitches out of horsehair and leatherwork of many different kinds. He really is an artist. Welcome to Portage!
In two more days (Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.), Portage’s second annual Chili Cook-off will be held at the bowery at the park. Everyone is welcome and welcome to enter for the chili, corn bread and more. Call Catherine Munns or Tyson Nielson for more information.
New baby in town! A baby boy was born to Jeremy and Jackie Kingston. Baby Sebastian Mateo Kingston was born Oct. 7, 2019. He is absolutely adorable! He has a very proud grandma, too: Cheryl Beck.
It seems like every time I write an article, there is another exciting incident in Portage — this time right across the street from our house.
Alan, Alex and Aaron Grunvig were helping the Startins move to their new residence and discovered that a yearling fawn had tried to jump the fence. I know that in his heart he just knew that he could jump it. Sad for him that he did not make it, and the Division of Wildlife Resources came and took him away the next day.
I am trying to find any information on the years 1996 until the present time to add to the “Portage Then and Now” book. If you have any information that you would like to add or history that could be interesting to people, please call me. I have pictures of several of the Portage Days to put in and the picture of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ward in Portage that was taken a few years ago. If there is any problem with adding your picture or your relatives to this book, please let us know.
I have some history concerning the old station that was burned by the freeway that I was thinking of adding. Please, if you have anything to add, call me ASAP at (435) 239-3736. The information I have is now at the publisher’s, so I need to hear from you quickly.
We moved our potted tomato plants into our dining room yesterday. We had great luck last year and ended up with cherry tomatoes until Thanksgiving. You could almost hear their cries of relief to be out of the cold weather.