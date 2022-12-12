I-84 bus crash

More than 20 people were injured when a shuttle bus overturned on I-84 near Bothwell in the early morning hours Monday, Dec. 12.

 Courtesy Photo/Utah Department of Public Safety

More than 20 people were injured, some critically, when a shuttle bus overturned in wintry conditions on the freeway west of Tremonton early Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, at about 4:30 a.m. a Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise to Salt Lake City was heading south on I-84 in the Bothwell area when the driver lost control while making a lane change. With slick road conditions due to an ongoing snowstorm, the bus slid off the roadway and turned onto its side off the right shoulder of the freeway.


