...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
valley floors, 2 to 6 inches benches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Cache Valley/Utah
Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible for the
Monday morning commute, particularly north of Salt Lake City.
Snow will shift to a more showery mode later this morning,
with periodic winter driving conditions possible into Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
More than 20 people were injured when a shuttle bus overturned on I-84 near Bothwell in the early morning hours Monday, Dec. 12.
More than 20 people were injured, some critically, when a shuttle bus overturned in wintry conditions on the freeway west of Tremonton early Monday morning.
According to a press release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, at about 4:30 a.m. a Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise to Salt Lake City was heading south on I-84 in the Bothwell area when the driver lost control while making a lane change. With slick road conditions due to an ongoing snowstorm, the bus slid off the roadway and turned onto its side off the right shoulder of the freeway.
Of the 33 occupants on board, more than 20 were "transported from the scene with varying degrees of injury," according to the press release.
Five of the passengers sustained "more serious to critical injuries," 18 reported minor to moderate injuries, and 10 were unharmed.
Patients were taken to multiple hospitals in northern Utah for treatment. Those who weren't injured were taken to the Garland Armory as investigators worked on logistics for further transportation and investigation.
In a Twitter post Monday morning, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox expressed gratitude "for the emergency crews and first responders that worked through the night to triage this accident and save lives. Our prayers are with the injured and their families."
No additional information regarding the condition of the injured passengers was available as of early Monday afternoon.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene including Garland, Tremonton, Brigham City and Fielding fire departments, Utah Highway Patrol, and Tremonton-Garland Police Department. In a Facebook post, Garland Fire offered "special thanks to Box Elder Communications Center for their strong work on radio communications and Box Elder School District for providing transportation to the non-injured passengers."
