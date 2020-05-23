The Bear River High Class of 2020 didn't get to walk the stage in front of beaming parents, grandparents, other family and friends, but school officials organized other ways to honor the accomplishment of this year's graduates.
Students walked the stage at the school auditorium decked out in caps and gowns earlier this month in front of cameras instead of the typical crowds, and this week they will celebrate by driving through Tremonton and Garland in an organized motorcade.
The procession will start at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, leaving from the parking area east of the Box Elder County Fairgrounds (west of Alice C. Harris Intermediate School and east of the fairgrounds event center). It will follow Iowa String Road (1000 West) past Bear River Valley Hospital and north to Factory Street, where it will turn east and head to Main Street in Garland. From there it will head south along Main, past the high school and all the way to Main Street in Tremonton, then turn west and head through downtown Tremonton, taking another right at 1000 W. to complete the loop.
While all parents, family members and the community at large are invited and encouraged to line the route and help create a celebratory atmosphere, there will be some regulations in effect:
• All drivers in the motorcade will be required to stay in their vehicles and adhere to social distancing guidelines throughout the event.
• Drivers and passengers must follow and obey all traffic laws.
• Vehicles in the procession are urged to turn on their headlights to indicate their participation.
• Participants are welcome to decorate their vehicles, but must ensure that decorations will not “fall off, create litter, or create a distraction for driving.”
• Students are encouraged to have an older sibling or parent drive.
• Participants may circle the route as many times as they would like.
Part of the route involves a stop at the high school, where faculty and staff will be waiting to cheer students on. Vehicles are encouraged to first pull into the north bus lane, then into the south bus lane.
The school is still hoping to hold an in-person graduation party and celebration later in the summer; however, those plans are dependent on the public health situation and any restrictions that go along with it.